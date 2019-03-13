HIP-HOP | Skribe Da God 

Ras Tehuti Tafari — former full-time percussionist and vocalist of local reggae-jam band Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad — had a spiritual epiphany in 2003 that awakened the musical entity Skribe Da God. Under that moniker, Tehuti Tafari delivers hip-hop fueled by Rastafari teachings, social awareness, and cosmic interconnectivity. Often accompanied by DJ 2-Way, Skribe Da God has released five albums since 2012, including his newest mixtape, "Steak 4 Babies." He spits voluble streams of lyrics over funky hip-hop beats with an intelligence and grittiness similar to the music of Jurassic 5. Humble, introspective lyrics are accented by remixed samples and heavy bass drops, all in an energetic delivery. Skribe Da God knows how to get people moving and thinking critically with distinguished swagger.

Skribe Da God will open for Eternal of Wu Killa Beez and Fidel Bozzo on Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $25-$30; ages 21 and over. flourcitystation.com; skribedagod.com.