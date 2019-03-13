Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

HIP-HOP | Skribe Da God 

By

Ras Tehuti Tafari — former full-time percussionist and vocalist of local reggae-jam band Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad — had a spiritual epiphany in 2003 that awakened the musical entity Skribe Da God. Under that moniker, Tehuti Tafari delivers hip-hop fueled by Rastafari teachings, social awareness, and cosmic interconnectivity. Often accompanied by DJ 2-Way, Skribe Da God has released five albums since 2012, including his newest mixtape, "Steak 4 Babies." He spits voluble streams of lyrics over funky hip-hop beats with an intelligence and grittiness similar to the music of Jurassic 5. Humble, introspective lyrics are accented by remixed samples and heavy bass drops, all in an energetic delivery. Skribe Da God knows how to get people moving and thinking critically with distinguished swagger.

Skribe Da God will open for Eternal of Wu Killa Beez and Fidel Bozzo on Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $25-$30; ages 21 and over. flourcitystation.com; skribedagod.com.

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19

Anonymous Willpower @ Record Archive

Rochester Folkus: Michelle Younger @ Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

Rochester Folkus: Michelle Younger @ Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

Travis Prinzi Band @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: New housing fuels hope and fears

    • There is nothing worse than coming home and not having a place to park. There…

    • Posted by Michael Bruton
    • on March 12, 2019

  • Re: Rochester's school district and the push for change

    • The 2017-18 RCSD budget was $920,451,983. With 27,000 students, that works out to $34,091 each…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on March 12, 2019

  • Re: Rochester's school district and the push for change

    • I think the problem with RSCD is that there is a lack of INTERESTand URGENCY…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on March 12, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    March 13-19, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    'This isn't working'
    Mayor Lovely Warren on the Rochester school district read more ...

    By Tim Louis Macaluso

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.