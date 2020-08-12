Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
August 12, 2020 Music » Music Features

Hochstein celebrates centennial with virtual concert 

The Hochstein School's 100th anniversary will be celebrated virtually, featuring these artists. From left, John Dady, Hanna PK, and Womba Africa Drumming.
  • The Hochstein School's 100th anniversary will be celebrated virtually, featuring these artists. From left, John Dady, Hanna PK, and Womba Africa Drumming.
Rochester’s modest open window of summer has been slammed shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Among many other pleasures of the season, the lunchtime Hochstein at High Falls live music has been lost.

But not virtually lost. The Rochester musicians John Dady, Hanna PK and Womba Africa Drumming are teaming up for an hour of Hochstein at High Falls brought to you on whatever device you’ve packed along with your lunch. Just like the live outdoor series of past years, it starts at noon Thursday.

The show is a celebration of The Hochstein School’s 100th anniversary this year.

The music has already been recorded, but WXXI Classical 91.5’s Mona Seghatoleslami will be the host of the broadcast. You’ll hear not only the songs, but also the musicians talking live about their music during the 15-minute segments. All seen and heard from the safety of your downtown workplace or home office basement bunker.

Dady, a folk singer who has been perhaps the area’s best-known singer-songwriter for decades, is to be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame next spring. Hanna PK is a blues singer and pianist who is originally from South Korea. Womba Africa Drumming is an eight-piece band originally from Ghana.

You’ll find the concert at Hochstein’s Facebook page, WXXI’s Facebook page, Classical 91.5’s Facebook page, and WRUR 88.5’s Facebook page.

Jeff Spevak is WXXI's arts and life editor and reporter. He can be reached at jspevak@wxxi.org.

