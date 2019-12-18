Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

HOLIDAY ACOUSTIC | Watkins & the Rapiers 

Watkins & the Rapiers' annual "Holiday Storybook" is a study in wiseass Christmas cheer. Formed in 1997, the band will play a fresh new batch of Christmas tunes, which fly in the face of our country's annoying obsession with silent nights, mangers, and red-nosed anything. The songs are about such topics as unionizing elves and organizing a strike at the North Pole, dancing with uncooperative Christmas lights, and grappling with Christmas card etiquette. These cats play with a heart of swing, acoustically and gently plugged in. Come and deck the halls with them; gay apparel is optional.

Watkins & the Rapiers play Thursday, December, 19, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre, Theater 1, 240 East Avenue. $20. 258-0400. thelittle.org; rapiers.org.

