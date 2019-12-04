Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

HOLIDAY-BLUEGRASS | Ross Holmes and Carl Miner 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

This special holiday-themed show next Wednesday at Three Heads Brewing features two of the best behind-the-scenes musicians in the business. Fiddle player Ross Holmes is a member of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and has performed with such notables as Bruce Hornsby, Warren Haynes, and Mumford & Sons. Guitarist Carl Miner is a two-time nominee for The Academy of Country Music's "Musician of the Year" who has played with a wide variety of prominent musicians, including Trisha Yearwood, Boys II Men, Taylor Swift, and Fiona Apple. Both are master technicians at their respective instruments — Holmes with his fluid, virtuosic fiddling style and Miner with his lush, detail-oriented approach to the guitar. For top-flight bluegrass and folk music with a festive twist, look no further.

Ross Holmes and Carl Miner will play Wednesday, December 11, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; rossholmes.net; carlminer.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10
Live from Hochstein: Eastman Horn Choir @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Eastman Horn Choir @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Aaron DeRuyter @ Record Archive

Blues & Roots Night @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 4-10, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
U of R becomes a battleground in China, Hong Kong conflict
Student unrest over China policies simmers on campus read more ...

By EFUA AGYARE-KUMI

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.