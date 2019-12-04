HOLIDAY-BLUEGRASS | Ross Holmes and Carl Miner 

This special holiday-themed show next Wednesday at Three Heads Brewing features two of the best behind-the-scenes musicians in the business. Fiddle player Ross Holmes is a member of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and has performed with such notables as Bruce Hornsby, Warren Haynes, and Mumford & Sons. Guitarist Carl Miner is a two-time nominee for The Academy of Country Music's "Musician of the Year" who has played with a wide variety of prominent musicians, including Trisha Yearwood, Boys II Men, Taylor Swift, and Fiona Apple. Both are master technicians at their respective instruments — Holmes with his fluid, virtuosic fiddling style and Miner with his lush, detail-oriented approach to the guitar. For top-flight bluegrass and folk music with a festive twist, look no further.

Ross Holmes and Carl Miner will play Wednesday, December 11, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; rossholmes.net; carlminer.com.