Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 11, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

HOLIDAY JAZZ | 'The Music of Charlie Brown: A Tribute to Vince Guaraldi' 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF CRAFT RECORDINGS
  • COURTESY OF CRAFT RECORDINGS

There are few things in the world that everyone agrees upon. But it's just about impossible to find anyone who doesn't love the music that pianist Vince Guaraldi wrote and performed for "A Charlie Brown Christmas." This year marks the 50th anniversary of the show and its tunes, including the spirited "Linus & Lucy" and the melancholic "Christmas Time Is Here." It's the perfect time to celebrate that music with a tribute to Guaraldi at the Bop Shop. The excellent ensemble includes guitarist John Viviani, Alan Murphy on keyboards, bassist Kyle Vock, saxophonist Mike Edwards, and Chase Ellison on drums.

"The Music of Charlie Brown: A Tribute to Vince Guaraldi" takes place Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Ave., $10 donation at door, $5 for students. 271-3354. bopshop.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17
Live from Hochstein: Madrigalia @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Madrigalia @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Mike Gladstone & Rob Smith @ Record Archive

The Brother Brothers @ Arbor Loft

The Brother Brothers @ Arbor Loft

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 11-17, 2019
Cover Story:
Students plead: Don't take our teachers
The Rochester Teachers Association said a third of city school student body could lose at least one teacher from the district's proposed layoffs. read more ...

By City news staff

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.