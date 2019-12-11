HOLIDAY JAZZ | 'The Music of Charlie Brown: A Tribute to Vince Guaraldi' 

There are few things in the world that everyone agrees upon. But it's just about impossible to find anyone who doesn't love the music that pianist Vince Guaraldi wrote and performed for "A Charlie Brown Christmas." This year marks the 50th anniversary of the show and its tunes, including the spirited "Linus & Lucy" and the melancholic "Christmas Time Is Here." It's the perfect time to celebrate that music with a tribute to Guaraldi at the Bop Shop. The excellent ensemble includes guitarist John Viviani, Alan Murphy on keyboards, bassist Kyle Vock, saxophonist Mike Edwards, and Chase Ellison on drums.

"The Music of Charlie Brown: A Tribute to Vince Guaraldi" takes place Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Ave., $10 donation at door, $5 for students. 271-3354. bopshop.com.