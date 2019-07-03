HOLIDAY | July 4th Celebration Downtown 

Each July, scores of Rochesterians gather to witness the City of Rochester's fireworks display erupt over Genesee River. The Independence Day celebration will start at 7 p.m. with the first musical performance, and continue with other artists until the fireworks begin at 10 p.m. This year's featured musicians include Orquestra Antonetti, Paul Boutte & The Motown Revue, with special guest Divine Nature. For the best firework-viewing spots, stick to Main Street Bridge, Broad Street Bridge, Chestnut Street near the Washington Square Garage, as well as streets surrounding those areas. Information about free parking spaces and street closures is available on the city of Rochester website, listed below.

Thursday, July 4, starting at 7 p.m. on Main Street Bridge, 80 East Main Street. Free. cityofrochester.gov/july4.