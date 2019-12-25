HOLIDAY | Kwanzaa 

This year, Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition is celebrating the theme "Kwanzaa 20/20: Vision for Us." The week of events kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, with the celebration of Umoja, or Unity, at Nathaniel Rochester School No. 3 (85 Adams Street). The following day starts early at 11 a.m. with a seminar on video editing at RCTV (21 Gorham Street) and a discussion of media and its relationship to Kujichagulia (self-determination). Friday evening, the celebration moves to the Avenue Blackbox Theater (780 Joseph Avenue) for a panel discussion and musical performances starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday's principle is Ujima, or collective work and responsibility. Wheatley Branch Library (33 Samuel McCree Way) will host an event starting at 10:30 a.m. that features a nurse practitioner discussing community health. That night, the Ujima Evening Affair at WOC Arts Collective (215 Tremont Street) includes a DJ, karaoke, and more — check the event page to get advance tickets. Sunday's celebration of Ujamaa (collective economics) is also at 215 Tremont Street, starting at 1 p.m., and includes kids' activities, a marketplace, and a panel discussion. Monday's principle is Nia (purpose); celebrations begin at 3 p.m. at the David Gantt Community Center (700 North Street), and will include live music, crafts, and a community discussion.

Monday, December 31, is Kuumba Night at Dr. Louis A Cerulli School No. 34 (530 Lexington Avenue). The free event, which Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition describes as the high point of Kwanzaa, celebrates creativity with food and live performances starting at p.m.

Kwanzaa celebrations take place Thursday, December 26, through Wednesday, January 1. Call the Kwanzaa Hotline for event details: 355-7884; facebook.com/RochesterKwanzaaCoalition.