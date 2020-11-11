Holiday Movie Showdown 

SING-ALONG DIVISION: ROUND 1





WINNER: The Last Waltz









WINNER: A Charlie Brown Christmas







HO-HO-HO, HA-HA-HA DIVISION: ROUND 1





Woody Allen’s neurotic and nebbish imprint is all over a brilliantly-executed script about the lives of three sisters bookended by Thanksgiving dinners, but there’s a reason it doesn’t play around-the-clock on a cable network near you like the nostalgia-soaked Christmas saga of Ralphie.

WINNER: A Christmas Story







This one is a toss-up between a bona fide holiday Thanksgiving classic and a beloved Christmas classic-in-waiting. Will Ferrell is arguably at the height of his comedic powers as the orphan-turned-elf Buddy. But the chemistry of Steve Martin and John Candy as unlikely travel buddies is the stuff of genius.



WINNER: Planes, Trains and Automobiles





TEARJERKER DIVISION: ROUND 1



WINNER: Scent of a Woman





WINNER: It’s a Wonderful Life





DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY DIVISION: ROUND 1





WINNER: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation





A “Home”-and-“Home” series. While few things scream dysfunction like a family leaving their 8-year-old home alone at Christmas, consider that the tagline for “Home for the Holidays” is “84 million American families will gather on Thanksgiving . . . only to wonder why.”



WINNER: Home for the Holidays





SING-ALONG DIVISION: ROUND 2





WINNER: A Charlie Brown Christmas







HO-HO-HO, HA-HA-HA DIVISION: ROUND 2





Someone is going to be upset here. Both films are perennial favorites that go toe-to-toe with scene after scene of comedic gold. Getting picked up by the groin by a cabbie, getting kicked down a slide by Santa, sharing an awkward cuddle in bed, wearing awkward “deranged Easter Bunny” pajamas, the list goes on and on. But rejoice, Ralphie fans, he got his “official Red Rider, carbine action, 200-shot, range-model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”







WINNER: Planes, Trains and Automobiles







TEARJERKER DIVISION: ROUND 2



WINNER: It’s a Wonderful Life





DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY DIVISION: ROUND 2





This is going to sit about as well with fans of the Griswolds as the idea of Cousin Eddie crashing Christmas is with Clark. Hilarity ensues when relatives with nothing in common get together for the holidays. But the sentimental humor of a strong ensemble cast led by Holly Hunter, who loses her job and visits her parents for Thanksgiving while her daughter stays home to have sex with her boyfriend, is far more sophisticated than the over-the-top irreverence of the third installment of the “Vacation” franchise.

WINNER: Home for the Holidays





SEMIFINALS



WINNER: Planes, Trains and Automobiles





The Baileys versus the Larsons. The Bailey clan is pretty much perfect in every single way, with the exception of Tommy incessantly banging out “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” on the piano in a climactic scene. Who can blame George for lashing out at him?! The Larsons of Baltimore, on the other hand, are a disaster to gut-bustingly humorous effect. Their Thanksgiving, loaded with absurdity and pity, is the gold-standard for family-gathering holiday films. But the deep emotional drama combined with warm humor of “It’s a Wonderful Life” gives the Baileys the edge.

WINNER: It’s a Wonderful Life



FINAL ROUND



WINNER: It’s a Wonderful Life





