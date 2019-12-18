HOLIDAY | RPO's 'Gala Holiday Pops' 

If anything qualifies as a popular local holiday tradition, it's the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert, masterminded by Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. For the 2019 edition, with four concerts this weekend, the musical mix is comfortably familiar: a little pop, a little classical, and a lot of favorite Christmas carols (a few of them arranged by Tyzik). There will be an appearance by the hand-picked Festival High School Chorale, featuring some of the best teenage vocalists in the area. Joining the orchestra and chorus this year is another Rochester tradition — singer-guitarist Don Potter — performing "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and other standards.

The RPO's "Gala Holiday Pops" concert takes place on Friday, December 20, at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 21, at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 22, at 2 p.m., at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. $30-$121. 454-2100. rpo.org.