Homeless man shot by Rochester police hasn't been identified 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Rochester police examine an area outside of Open Door Mission where early Wednesday an officer shot a man who police said was brandishing a large knife.

click image

The homeless man shot and killed by a Rochester police officer early Wednesday has not yet been identified, according to Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.Officers shot the man on West Main Street outside of Open Door Mission as he allegedly threatened them and moved toward them with a knife in his hand, according to police. A statement from the Open Door Mission referred to the man as one of their guests, indicating that he had been staying there."We have not made a positive identification yet," Herriott-Sullivan said of the deceased during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "Obviously our priority is to find out and let family members know."Just before 3 a.m., police responded to a call from Open Door Mission reporting that a man had taken a large knife from inside the shelter and left the building, police stated Wednesday morning. Herriott-Sullivan said that the caller indicated they were unfamiliar with the man.During a morning media briefing, Capt. Mark Mura said that when police arrived at the scene around five minutes later, they found the man outside cutting himself with the knife. He added that the man allegedly said he wanted to kill police.Officers talked to the man and tried to get him to drop the knife, according to police accounts. But as the called for less-lethal weapons to subdue him, including a Taser and a beanbag round, the man moved toward police.An officer, whose name has not been released, fired at least one shot at the man, Mura said Wednesday morning. Later, as technicians processed the scene, markers suggesting that several rounds had been fired could be seen on the ground.Herriott-Sullivan, who stated that she had watched body-worn camera footage of the incident, said officers had also tried to get away from the man."For the amount of space that they traveled in order to avoid a confrontation, it was substantial," Herriott-Sullivan said.District Attorney Sandra Doorley has asked the city not to publicly release the body-worn camera footage as her office reviews the shooting, Mayor Lovely Warren said during the Wednesday afternoon news conference.A statement sent by the Police Accountability Board around 1 p.m. said that its chair, Shani Wilson, had requested the body-worn camera footage for members to review but had not received it.Herriott-Sullivan noted that the department is conducting internal and criminal investigations, which is standard procedure when an officer shoots someone, and that the state Attorney General's Office is determining whether it has jurisdiction over the case.A 2015 executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which has been amended several times, essentially gives jurisdiction over cases of civilians who die in police custody to the attorney general. Cuomo issued the order following the death of Eric Garner at the hands of New York City Police.When asked about why the city's Person in Crisis team or the county's Forensic Intervention Team didn't respond to the scene, Herriott-Sullivan said the whole incident unfolded over a matter of minutes and they wouldn't have had time to get there. She also noted that the Person in Crisis team wouldn't be sent to respond to a call for an armed person.