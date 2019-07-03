Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 03, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

HONKY-TONK | The Incantations 

By
Rochester's The Incantations have a mysteriously sparse online presence, but they continue to draw in local audiences in with its illustrious mix of country, blues, and rootsy folk. What began as a trio — consisting of guitarist Michael Maier, drummer Hannah Weidner, and upright bassist Reilly Taylor-Cook — has now developed into a full-fledged band of talented young musicians from across the city. The group usually features Caitlin Yarsky on violin and Jennie Osborn on trombone. Embodying the duality of nature with its range of joyful and melancholic fingerpicking tunes, The Incantations bring an honest and passionate approach to traditional honky-tonk music.

The Incantations will perform with Trevor Lake on Friday, July 5, 9 p.m. at Lux Bar, 666 South Avenue. $5. 232-9030. lux666.com; facebook.com/theincantations.

