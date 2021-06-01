HOPR bike and scooter share program rolls out in Rochester 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY HOPR

A worker lines up some of the electric scooters that HOPR uses in its bike and scooter share program.

click image

There’s a new way to get around the City of Rochester and some nearby suburbs.A company called HOPR is bringing pedal bikes, electric assist bikes and electric scooters to the city and locations including Brighton, Brockport, Irondequoit, Pittsford, Fairport-Perinton, and the University of Rochester.HOPR is placing 500 shared bikes and scooters at transit hubs, parks, commercial centers, campuses and other locations. The bike and scooter share program is a partnership between RTS, the city, and HOPR.To use the bikes and scooters, users can download the HOPR Transit app. Rental Prices start at $1 to unlock and .15 cents per minute for pedal bikes, and $1.25 to unlock and .27 cents per minute for electric bikes and scooters.There are also monthly memberships that start at $10 per month.This program is partially funded through a federal grant.“A growing number of people in our region want more mobility solutions to choose from to reach the important destinations in their lives,” RTS CEO Bill Carpenter said. “RTS is happy to work with HOPR and the City of Rochester to bring a new micro-mobility program to our area.”Mayor Lovely Warren said, “This addition to our transportation system improves access to employment centers in and beyond the city and helps our merchants attract new customers.”The HOPR program will be available in spring, summer and fall.HOPR will serve as a replacement for Zagster. Zagster, later rebranded as Pace, launched in 2017, but the company pulled bikeshares out of all midsize cities last year due to the pandemic.