House Ethics Committee to investigate allegations against Rep. Tom Reed 

The House Ethics Committee will investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Congressman Tom Reed.A brief statement released by the committee on Friday said that it is aware of public allegations that Reed may have engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.The House Ethics Committee has said that it begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations. The committee notes that “the mere fact it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.”Reed, a Republican from Corning who represents the 23rd district, released a statement through his office on Friday saying that he has already publicly addressed the situation and is cooperating with the House Ethics Committee.Last month, Reed apologized to a former lobbyist who has claimed she was at a bar with the congressman in 2017 when she said he began rubbing her shoulders before unhooking her bra, with his hand outside her blouse.In his statement released in March, Reed said that even though he was only hearing of the matter as stated by Nicolette Davis when the Washington Post did a story where she was interviewed, he would not dismiss her and took full responsibility.Reed said the alleged incident happened at a time when he was struggling with alcohol addiction, and said he is now approaching four years of recovery. He also said he will not run for any elected office in 2022, when his congressional term is up.