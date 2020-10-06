Hyatt Regency hotel closes immediately, but temporarily 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY HYATT REGENCY

The Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Rochester.

The Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Rochester has closed immediately, but temporarily, due to the impact on business from the coronavirus pandemic.General Manager Jason Fulton said the 341-room hotel on East Main Street closed Monday and would reopen early next year, probably in early February. He said many factors were considered in coming to this decision.“Hyatt Regency Rochester hotel chiefly operates in conjunction with large city-wide conventions, conferences, galas, grand weddings and sizable social events which are planned many months in advance," Fulton said. "With government mandated restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 guests, most events for 2020 into early 2021 have been forced to cancel or reschedule. With winter months traditionally being less active, the impact is being felt even more so at this time of year."Other factors that contributed to the temporary closure included: Companies' widespread restriction on travel, challenges faced by the airline industry, mandatory quarantines imposed for travel between states, and the continued apprehension for many to travel or gather.“This is a difficult decision,” Fulton said. “As hoteliers we strive to create experience and memories through our events and accommodations. We are wired to serve our guests with genuine care and hospitality. We will be prepared to resume services earlier than planned if circumstances change. “Though guest room accommodations, event service, and dining outlets will be on pause until early 2021, Fulton said the sales team will continue to book future events and work with existing clients on planning their currently booked events.Recently, just over 50 people were working at the hotel. A number of them will now be on furlough, which is what happened to other employees earlier this year.Fulton said that if there is a sudden demand for more accommodations, the Hyatt can reopen quickly."The hotel is in exceptional condition and we’ll continue to do the upkeep and continue to perform progress while we are suspending operations but if something were to come up and they have a need, we’re ready, it doesn’t take but a few days for us to turn it around," Fulton said.