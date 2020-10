In a year that may be the worst, we look at the best 

click to enlarge



BEST PIZZA



PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN

The Playhouse/Swillburger is finally open on South Clinton Avenue. Along with burgers made with New York State beef, fries, and a full bar, the space has a host of arcade games.

BEST BURGER



BEST BARBECUE



FILE PHOTO

Local wing king Jeremiah’s serves until 1 a.m. Fri & Sat.

BEST WINGS



BEST FISH FRY



BEST PLACE FOR A ROCHESTER "PLATE"



click to enlarge

BEST BAGEL



BEST FRIED CAKES/DONUTS



BEST FOOD CART/FOOD TRUCK



click to enlarge

BEST DINER



BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT



click to enlarge

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT



BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT



BEST MEDITTERANEAN RESTAURANT



FILE PHOTO

Peppa Pot



BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT



BEST ASIAN RESTAURANT



PHOTO BY KEVIN FULLER

The Owl House makes its cheese sauce from Kabocha squash.

BEST VEGETARIAN/VEGAN EATS



BEST CHEF



PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN

The Aztec "Mocha" at Java's adds cinnamon and chilies for a spicy kick.

BEST COFFEE



BEST OUTDOOR DINING (COVID-inspired or otherwise)



FILE PHOTO

Dogtown

BEST CHEAP EATS



BEST PANDEMIC-INSPIRED INNOVATION BY A RESTAURANT OR BAR



click to enlarge

BEST REGIONAL WINERY



BEST REGIONAL BREWERY



PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN

Jason Barrett named his distillery after his family's button factory.

BEST REGIONAL DISTILLERY



BEST BAKERY



BEST CANDY/CHOCOLATE SHOP



BEST BAR FOR BEER



BEST BAR FOR WINE



BEST BAR FOR CRAFT COCKTAILS



PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN

Also worth a sip: the margarita at Lux Lounge on South Avenue.

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD BAR



BEST HAPPY HOUR



BEST BARTENDER



click to enlarge

BEST BIKE SHOP



BEST VIRTUAL FITNESS WORKOUT



BEST PLACE TO GET A HAIRCUT



BEST FLORIST



BEST SECONDHAND STORE



BEST PLACE TO BUY KITSCH



BEST TATTOO ARTIST



BEST PIERCER



click to enlarge

BEST RECORD STORE



BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE



PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN

Lollypop Farm is an animal sanctuary run by the Humane Society of Rochester.

BEST PET-RELATED BUSINESS



BEST GEEK-FRIENDLY BUSINESS



click to enlarge

BEST LOCAL HUMANITARIAN



BEST LOCAL ACTIVIST GROUP



SPORTS TEAM WE MISSED THE MOST IN 2020



BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION



BEST LOCAL MEDIA PERSONALITY



BEST LOCAL TV NEWS STATION



BEST SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT



BEST LOCAL PODCAST



MOST IMPORTANT LOCAL NEWS STORY OVERLOOKED IN 2020



Lilac Festival, Highland Park

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD GARDEN



BEST CORNER STORE



click to enlarge

BEST LOCAL ORIGINAL BAND



click to enlarge

BEST LOCAL SOLO MUSICIAN





BEST LOCAL HIP HOP ACT



click to enlarge

BEST LOCAL ALBUM OF 2020



BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE



BEST LIVE DJ



PHOTO BY ELISE HUGHEY

BEST LOCAL AUTHOR PUBLISHED IN 2020



BEST BOOK OF 2020 WRITTEN BY A LOCAL AUTHOR



BEST LOCAL POET



BEST LOCAL ARTIST



FILE PHOTO

LOCAL THEATER COMPANY THAT BEST WEATHERED THE PANDEMIC



BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN/COMEDY TROUPE



BEST LOCAL DANCE COMPANY



click to enlarge PHOTO BY QUAJAY DONELL

BEST LOCAL MURALIST



BEST ART EXHIBIT OF 2020



LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER WHO BEST CAPTURED 2020



click to enlarge PHOTO BY PETER PARTS FOR THE CGI ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL

The 2019 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival features nine nights of concerts on Parcel 5.

MOST MISSED LOCAL FESTIVAL OF 2020



BEST LOCAL FAMILY-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION



PHOTO PROVIDED

DeeDee Dubois

BEST LOCAL DRAG PERFORMER



click to enlarge

BEST PLACE TO GO DANCING



BEST JUKE BOX



BEST PLACE TO TAKE A FIRST DATE



click to enlarge

BEST PLACE TO PEOPLE WATCH



BEST DAY HIKE



BEST BIKING TRAIL



BEST PLACE TO SWIM OUTDOORS



BEST PLACE TO CROSS-COUNTRY SKI



click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Marilyn Nolte, of the Friends of Mt. Hope Cemetery, visits the Sprague family plot.

BEST GUIDED OUTDOOR TOUR



PHOTO BY RENÉE HEININGER

BEST TOBOGGANING HILL



BEST FISHING SPOT



BEST WEEKEND GETAWAY



BEST PLACE FOR STARGAZING



click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVID ANDREATTA

Maurice "Mo" McKinney, 16, reaches for a dunk with an assist from his brother, Christian Harmon, 15, at Cobb's Hill Park.

BEST PICK-UP BASKETBALL



BEST PLACE FOR A LONG RUN OR WALK



click image

Perhaps more than any other year in recent memory, 2020 seems like an odd and unsettling time to be celebrating what’s “best” in our community. While there is certainly much of which to be proud about the Greater Rochester area and the people who call it home, the death of Daniel Prude and the effects of COVID-19 have made things particularly sobering here in the Flower City.And yet our resiliency — as demonstrated by many winners of CITY’s 2020 Best of Rochester readers’ poll — gives me hope. Rochesterians have spoken out against the loss of Black lives and police misconduct, led in part by activists such as Free the People Roc (Best Local Activist Group) and Danielle Ponder (Best Local Humanitarian, Best Solo Musician). Shawn Dunwoody (Best Local Artist, Best Muralist, Best Art Exhibit of 2020) helped to make the rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement impossible to ignore through his public art.Our community has also carried on in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Arts organizations such as Geva Theatre Center (Local Theater Company That Best Weathered the Pandemic) adapted to the reality of empty stages and created quarantine-friendly content, and local businesses such as Park Ave Bike Shop (Best Bike Shop), Talking Heads Hair Parlor & Curio Shoppe (Best Place to Get a Haircut), and Dogtown (Best Cheap Eats, Best Place for a Rochester “Plate”) have continued in their roles as fixtures about town.In addition to the results from your “Best of” ballots, we’ve got CITY’s own picks for local places and activities that are worth spotlighting . Kate Stathis provides an overview of pizzerias named after “Tony,” Renée Heininger writes about outdoor activities that are conducive in the COVID era, and Leah Stacy highlights the nature wine pop-up store of Aldaskeller Wine Co.Thank you to the more-than-10,000 readers who submitted their votes for Best of Rochester. We hope you enjoy this snapshot of the people, places, and things that make us proud to be Rochesterians.Several area locations;Runners-up: Mark’s Pizzeria | The Pizza Stop | Salvatore’s820 South Clinton Street;Runners-Up: Bill Gray’s | The Gate House | Restaurant Good Luck99 Court Street;Runners-Up: Good Smoke BBQ | Sticky Lips | Texas Bar-B-Q JointSeveral area locations;Runners-Up: Dinosaur Bar-B-Q | Duff’s Famous Wings | Windjammers Bar and Grill381 Gregory Street;Runners-Up: Bill Gray’s | Palmer’s Direct to You Market | The Old Toad691 Monroe Avenue;Runners-Up: Nick Tahou Hots | The Red Fern | Steve T. Hots & Potatoes288 North Winton Road;Runners-Up: Bagel Land | Brownstein’s Deli & Bakery | Wegmans1600 Portland Avenue;Runners-Up: Boxcar Donuts & Fried Chicken | Donuts Delite | Misfit Doughnuts & Treats Lepetitpoutine.com ; @lepetitpoutineRunners-Up: Kocina Stingray Sushifusion | Macarolliin’ | Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food960 South Clinton Avenue;Runners-Up: Jay’s Diner | The Original Steve’s Diner | South Wedge Diner5 Rochester Public Market; restaurantfiorella.com Runners-Up: Mr. Dominic’s | Guido’s Pasta Villa | Rocco55 Russell Street;Runners-Up: Monte Alban Mexican Grill | Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food |Salena’s Mexican Restaurant100 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta; naan-tastic.com Runners-Up: Amaya Indian Cuisine | India House | Thali of India646 Monroe Avenue; 8 Schoen Place, Pittsford; myaladdins.com Runners-Up: Cedar Mediterranean | Sinbad’s | Voula’s Greek Sweets522 East Main Street;Runners-Up: Carribean Heritage Restaurant | D’Mangu | Livie’s Jamaican Restaurant687 Monroe Avenue;Runners-Up: Chen Garden | Flavors of Asia | The King & I75 Marshall Street;Runners-Up: New Ethic Pizzeria & Cafe | The Red Fern | Voula’s Greek SweetsAt Nosh (47 Russell Street; noshroc.com ) andOld Pueblo Grill (55 Russell Street; oldpueblogrillroc.com Runners-Up: Mark Cupolo (Rocco/Rella) | Dan Martello (Restaurant Good Luck) |Richard Reddington (REDD)16 Gibbs Street; javascafe.com Runners-Up: Fuego Coffee Roasters | Glen Edith Coffee Roasters | Ugly Duck Coffee25 Cataract Street;Runners-Up: K2 Brothers Brewing | Restaurant Good Luck | Tap & Mallet691 Monroe Avenue;Runners-Up: Aladdin’s Natural Eatery | Cedar Mediterranean | John’s Tex MexMany local bars and restaurantsRunners-Up: Lux outdoor seating and Luxables | ROAR online drag shows |Swiftwater online ordering and beer drive-thru1255 University Avenue;Runners-Up: Casa Larga | Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery | Three Brothers Wineries & Estates186 Atlantic Avenue;Runners-Up: Genesee Brewing Company | Rohrbach Brewing Company | Swiftwater Brewing85 Railroad Street;Runners-Up: Honeoye Falls Distillery | Hollerhorn Distilling | Iron Smoke Distillery2267 Clifford Avenue;Runners-Up: Get Caked | Leo’s Bakery & Deli | Scratch Bakeshop674 South Avenue;Runners-Up: Andy’s Candies | Laughing Gull Chocolates | Stever’s Candies381 Gregory Street;Runners-Up: MacGregor’s Grill & Tap Room | Rochester Beer Park | Swiftwater Brewing1255 University Avenue;Runners-Up: Apogee | Flight | Solera1290 University Avenue;Runners-Up: Cheshire | Cure | The Spirit Room666 South Avenue; lux666.com Runners-Up: Dicky’s Corner Pub | Marshall Street Bar and Grill | The Spirit Room47 Russell Street; noshroc.com Runners-Up: Acme Bar & Pizza | Lux Lounge | ROARLux Lounge, 666 South Avenue; lux666.com Runners-Up: Donnie Clutterbuck (Cure) | Tami Paladino (ROAR) | Jacob Rakovan (The Spirit Room)300 High Street, Victor;600 Jay Scutti Boulevard,Henrietta; tomsprobike.com Runners-Up: DreamBikes | Full Moon Vista Bike & Sport | Towpath Bike1048 University Avenue;Runners-Up: JCC | Mike Stanbrough / Coach Mike Online | Positive Force Movement179 St. Paul Street;Runners-Up: Barbetorium | Chi Wah Organica | Joe’s Upscale Barbering + Beauty Loft263 North Avenue, Webster;Runners-Up: Arena’s | Rockcastle Florist | Stacy K Floral131 Gregory Street;Runners-Up: Abode | The Op Shop | Greenovation215-235 Park Avenue;Runners-Up: Archimage | Greenovation | Record ArchiveWhite Tiger Tattoo, 466 West Ridge Road; whitetigertattoo.com, instagram.com/catacomb.kid Runners-Up: TeeJay Dill (White Tiger) | Kyle Downs (Old Friends) | Adam Francey (Love Hate) | Brianna Nichols (Pyramid Arts) | Hannah Rose (Pyramid Arts)Dorje Adornments, 60 Park Avenue; dorjeadornments.com Runners-Up: Tom Gottschalk (Dorje Adornments) | Jason Morningstar (Primitive Impressions) | John Signorino (Icon Piercing Studio)33 1/3 Rockwood Street;Runners-Up: Bop Shop Records | House of Guitars | Needle Drop Records645 Titus Avenue, Irondequoit;Runners-Up: Atlas Music | Bernunzio Uptown Music | Sound Source99 Victor Road, Fairport;Runners-Up: Bones Bakery | Park Ave. Pets | Tuxedo’s K9 Training Camp302 North Goodman Street;Runners-Up: Just Games | Millennium GamesRunners-Up: Iman Abid | Shawn Dunwoody | Sister Grace MillerRunners-Up: Hope Dealers BTC | Metro Justice | Project AIRRunners-Up: Buffalo Bills | Rochester Americans | Rochester Roller DerbyRunners-Up: 88.5 WRUR | 90.5 WBER | 104.3 WAYORunners-Up: Adam Chodak (News 8 WROC) | Evan Dawson (WXXI) | Brother Wease (Radio 95.1 FM) 13wham.com ; @13WHAMRunners-Up: 8 WROC | 10 WHEC | WXXI TelevisionRunners-Up: Explore Rochester | Rochester Red Wings | Sir Rocha SaysThis podcast celebrates Rochester’s diverse culture by way of its myriad flavors and food. It’s a kitchen window into the heart and soul of the city.Runners-Up: Anomaly Presents | Hell Weekly | Loud Feelings PodcastRunners-Up: All things COVID-19 | Black Lives Matter | Climate change and the climate emergencyRunners-Up: 490 Farmers | First Market Farm | Maplewood Rose Garden | Sofrito GardenRunners-Up: 999 Market | Nathaniel Square Corner Store | R’s MarketRunners-Up: Joywave | The Invictas | Teagan and the TweedsRunners-Up: Jackson Cavalier | Paul Strowe | Teagan WardRunners-Up: MdotCoop | Donny Murakami | TugboatRunners-Up: “Human BBQ” by Harmonica Lewinski | “Two//Four” by Jackson Cavalier | “Vol. 2” by The Weight We Carry219 Monroe Avenue; bugjar.com Runners-Up: Abilene Bar & Lounge | Anthology | CMACDJ Chreath | DJ Darkwave | DJ NapsRunners-Up: Georgia Beers | David Cay Johnston | Sejal ShahRunners-Up: “ART From the SOUL” by Israel Ortiz | “Canopus” by Dave Chisholm | “Hold On: The Story of Our Friend Eddie Money” by Dresden Engle | “Jaw” by Al Abonado | “The Pandemic of Creation” by Gaelen McCormick and Dr. Sraddha Prativadi | “Prairie Lotus” by Linda Sue Park | “The Problem With Zero” by Frank Edwards | “This is One Way to Dance” by Sejal Shah | “When Buffalo Sat Atop the Sports World” by Sal Maiorana@rachelmckibbens;Runners-Up: Andy Conley | Charlie Cote | Jacob RakovanRunners-Up: John Magnus Champlin | Jason Dorofy |Sarah C. RutherfordRunners-Up: Blackfriars Theatre | OFC Creations |WallByrd Theatre Co.Runners-Up: Ilhan Ali | Polite Ink. | Malcolm Whitfield50 Chestnut Street;Runners-Up: Biodance | Frazee Feet Dance | PUSH Physical Theatre |Rochester City BalletRunners-Up: Aerosol Kingdom / Mr. PRVRT / Justin Suarez | Sarah C. Rutherford | Brittany WilliamsShawn Dunwoody and the Rochester CommunityRunners-Up: 6X6 2020, Rochester Contemporary |Master of Art Nouveau: Alphonse Mucha, Memorial Art Gallery |The Pantone Series, Stacey RoweRunners-Up: Gretchen Arnold | Quajay Donnell | Jim Montanus | Gerry Szymanski | Aaron WintersRunners-Up: Lilac Festival | Park Avenue Festival | Rochester Pride1 Manhattan Square DriveRunners-Up: Rochester Museum & Science Center | Seabreeze | Seneca Park ZooRunners-Up: Mrs. Kasha Davis | Kyla Minx | Wednesday Westwood666 South Avenue; lux666.com Runners-Up: ROAR | Vertex | Vinyl4909 Culver Road, Irondequoit; margeslakesideinn.com Runners-Up: Lux Lounge | Salinger’s | Skylark20 Carlson Road; radio-social.com Runners-Up: Highland Park | Swillburger/Playhouse | The Little TheatreRunners-Up: Ontario Beach Park | Cobbs Hill | Wegmans1 Letchworth State Park, Castile; parks.ny.gov/parks/letchworth Runners-Up: Chimney Bluffs | Corbett’s Glen | Mendon Ponds ParkRunners-Up: Genesee Riverway Trail | Irondequoit Bay Park West | Tryon ParkDurand-Eastman Park | Hamlin Beach State Park | Ontario Beach ParkRunners-Up: Durand-Eastman Park | Ellison Park | Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation AreaRunners-Up: Cummings Nature Center | Friends of Mt. Hope Cemetery tours of Mt. Hope Cemetery | Genesee Country Village & Museum | Lower Falls Foundation tours | Sam Patch | Wild WingsRunners-Up: Ellison Park | Highland Park |Mendon Ponds ParkRunners-Up: Genesee River | Irondequoit Bay | Oatka CreekRunners-Up: Finger Lakes | Ithaca | SkaneatelesRunners-Up: Mendon Ponds Park | Ontario Beach Park / the Charlotte Pier | Webster ParkRunners-Up: Basil Park, Greece | The court at Atlantic and Merriman | Good News Church | Humboldt R-Center | Mt. Hope Avenue courts | Norton Village R-Center | YMCA(Don’t say a short pier)Runners-Up: Cobbs Hill | Genesee Riverway Trail |Mendon Ponds Park