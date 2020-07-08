In special election, McMurray wins Monroe but trails Jacobs elsewhere 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE

Nate McMurray

Democrat Nate McMurray took Monroe County in the 27th Congressional District special election, according to results released Wednesday by the Monroe County Board of Elections. But his opponent, Republican Chris Jacobs, stands a good chance of taking the seat as McMurray trails him in other parts of the district.The few Monroe County towns in the 27th represent a small part of the district, which also covers Livingston, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as parts of Erie, Ontario, Niagara, and Monroe counties.McMurray pulled in 52 percent of the Monroe County votes while Jacobs had 46 percent, and absentee ballots clearly pushed McMurray into the lead. He received 72 percent of the 2,539 votes cast by Monroe County voters residing in the 27th District; prior to absentee ballot counting, McMurray had trailed Jacobs by nearly 20 points.While some of the other counties continue to count absentee ballots, in places where all ballots have been counted, the results lean towards Jacobs. In Wyoming County, which has reported machine and absentee ballot counts, Jacobs received 62 percent of the vote. He held the lead in the Niagara County part of the district, too.When polls closed on June 23, Jacobs had pulled in just under 69 percent of votes cast at polling sites, while McMurray had just under 29 percent.The 27th district is anchored in Erie County but is a largely rural district. The seat was previously held by Chris Collins, who resigned in September due to an insider trading scandal, and is currently waiting to begin a 26 month prison sentence.