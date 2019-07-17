INDIE CLASSICAL | Jordan Sand 

Double bassist and Ithaca College alumnus Jordan Sand will bring her distinctive approach to songwriting back to Upstate New York when she plays The Spirit Room on Thursday. Vocally, Sand stretches an airy, jazz-crooning tone over elongated phrases, with plenty of playful rhythms. The result is an idiosyncratic singer-songwriter sound that is simultaneously abstract and highly melodic. Her bass playing creates a cavernous atmosphere through a nimble combination of robust deep notes, high harmonics, and ambient effects. Add a visceral composition style, extended vocal techniques, and improvisational tendencies — all right out of the contemporary classical playbook — and you've got music that is both sophisticated and accessible.

Jordan Sand will perform with Smaxcult and Saint Yübear on Thursday, July 18, 8 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5-$10 sliding scale. 397-7595. facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester; jordansand.com.