INDIE FOLK | Dead Horses 

The Honest Folk concert series rolls right along on Tuesday at Good Luck with a performance from Wisconsin duo Dead Horses. Steeped in the aesthetics of Americana, there's a straightforward authenticity in the folksy music of Dead Horses that can't be forced. Guitarist Sarah Vos's lead vocals are imbued with a subtle country twang, managing to sound both sorrowful and resolute. The music is propelled by Vos's insistent strumming and buoyed by the gentle thump of Daniel Wolff's upright bass. With three full-length albums to its name, including 2018's "My Mother the Moon," Dead Horses write songs that combine the breezy folk-pop of Nickel Creek with the cerebral yet effortless flow of Joni Mitchell. Ten percent of all proceeds benefit The Center for Youth in Rochester.

Dead Horses, along with Boston folk trio Honeysuckle, will play Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m. at Good Luck, 50 Anderson Avenue. $25. 340-6161 for Good Luck. honestfolkpresents.com; deadhorses.net.