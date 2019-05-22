INDIE FOLK | Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers 

Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers is an alternative rock soda can, fizzing with ambient folk, psychedelia, and country roots. Based in Ithaca, NY, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Justin Roeland is currently celebrating his third album, "Doomed to Bloom," released back in January. Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers deliver a vast sky of vocal harmonies like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, accentuated by a slow wash of cavernous guitar melodies and sweeping sonic trails.

Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers will perform along with The Shallows and Elliott Darling on Wednesday, May 29, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7. Ages 21 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; roeland.bandcamp.com