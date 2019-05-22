Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 22, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE FOLK | Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers is an alternative rock soda can, fizzing with ambient folk, psychedelia, and country roots. Based in Ithaca, NY, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Justin Roeland is currently celebrating his third album, "Doomed to Bloom," released back in January. Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers deliver a vast sky of vocal harmonies like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, accentuated by a slow wash of cavernous guitar melodies and sweeping sonic trails.

Justin Roeland and the Nightswimmers will perform along with The Shallows and Elliott Darling on Wednesday, May 29, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7. Ages 21 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; roeland.bandcamp.com

