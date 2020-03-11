Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 11, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE FOLK-ROCK | Bonnie 'Prince' Billy 

Will Oldham, the odd yet charming singer-songwriter also known as Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, has been a fixture of the independent music scene since 1993. Oldham's prolific output of lo-fi rock-Americana songs is well documented over the course of eight albums from various iterations of his Palace project and more than 20 full-length albums as Bonnie "Prince" Billy. Oldham's voice has a tender, lilting quality that can either be welcoming in up-tempo contexts and foreboding in more somber and bittersweet songs. His latest records include the decidedly upbeat "I Made a Place" and "When We Are Inhuman," a live album in collaboration with guitarist Bryce Dessner and contemporary classical chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird. A distinctive musician with three decades in the indie music scene, Bonnie "Prince" Billy is not to be missed in this rare Rochester performance.

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will play, with support from Emmet Kelly and Crush the Junta, on Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m. at Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut Street. $20. Ages 16 and over with ID, under 16 with guardian. Call After Dark Presents at 716-893-2900. Tickets without fees available at Aaron's Alley, The House of Guitars, Record Archive. afterdarkpresents.com; royalstablemusic.com.

