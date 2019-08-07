Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 07, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE FOLK | Will Henriksen 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ARI RATNER
  • PHOTO BY ARI RATNER

BLOOM: The Rochester Poetry Project is back with another installment of The Flytrap Series. The event features a bill of spoken-word artists supported by music performances. Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Will Henriksen will be there, sharing his gently melodic songs. His discography has a rustic sensibility, with sincere musings on existential quandaries. This emotional tone evokes shades of Daniel Johnston, Conor Oberst, or even early J. Tillman. Henriksen's new album, "Nothing Left Behind," comes out August 8. Alison Meyers, a Pushcart Prize nominee and Executive Director at Writers & Books, is one of the featured poets on the program. Local singer-songwriter MD Woods will be performing his brand of American folk music as well.

The summer edition of The Flytrap Series, featuring Will Henriksen, takes place on Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $5-$10 suggested donation. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks; willhenriksen.bandcamp.com.

August 7-13, 2019
