Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 25, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

INDIE POP | Boy Jr.: 'Suck My Finger Again' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

A quick disclaimer: do not mistake this infectious pop song and its imperative to engage in unspeakably unhealthy acts of flirtation as a literal call to action. It is, however, safe to listen to this unstoppably catchy three-minute piece of ear candy on a loop, as the soundtrack to a summer of fun that might still be on the horizon (CDC guidelines permitting). Local musician Erica Allen-Lubman, a k a Boy Jr., exploits the sugary stylistic mores of '80s and '90s pop and incorporates a few signifiers from the playbook of heavily produced, millennial radio hits to create an exceptionally well-crafted song. Grammy Award-winning engineer Stephen Roessner lends a hand with the mixing of this odd but enjoyable Cyndi Lauper-meets-Katy Perry hybrid. "Suck My Finger Again" can be heard at boyjr.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31
Hanna PK @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Hanna PK @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Live Stream: Jonathan Biss, piano @ Joseph Avenue Arts & Cultural Alliance

Isabella Barbagallo @ Bar Louie

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 25-31, 2020
Cover Story:
A guide for all seasons
read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.