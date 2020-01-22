INDIE POP | Julian Lynch 

Julian Lynch is best known as the guitarist in the band Real Estate, Lynch's formidable solo discography features lush chamber pop that might best be described as "synthetic-orchestral." Though the music is often instrumental, Lynch's use of ethereal of Garfunkel-esque crooning injects a sense of stability into deceptively dense and busy arrangements. Lynch's most recent album, "Rat's Spit" from 2019, is ambitious dream pop with lo-fi vibes that belie meticulous production. Rochester acts SkitZoluvHartd, Will Veeder, and 800 Volts will play in support.

Julian Lynch plays Friday, January 24, 8 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $10 suggested donation. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks; julianlynch.bandcamp.com.