January 22, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE POP | Julian Lynch 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALYSSA LYNCH
  • PHOTO BY ALYSSA LYNCH

Julian Lynch is best known as the guitarist in the band Real Estate, Lynch's formidable solo discography features lush chamber pop that might best be described as "synthetic-orchestral." Though the music is often instrumental, Lynch's use of ethereal of Garfunkel-esque crooning injects a sense of stability into deceptively dense and busy arrangements. Lynch's most recent album, "Rat's Spit" from 2019, is ambitious dream pop with lo-fi vibes that belie meticulous production. Rochester acts SkitZoluvHartd, Will Veeder, and 800 Volts will play in support.

Julian Lynch plays Friday, January 24, 8 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $10 suggested donation. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks; julianlynch.bandcamp.com.

