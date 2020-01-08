Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 08, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE POP | Laveda 

PHOTO BY ZENO
  PHOTO BY ZENO

Laveda is the unassuming, Albany-based duo of Jake Brooks and Ali Genevich. And though their music is drenched in dreamy digital textures and silky pop production, you won't want to sleep on this band. The sound has its share of lo-fi and shoegaze elements, but the result is always intentional, polished, and filled with momentum. Laveda will be playing an official showcase at SXSW Music Festival this March in Austin, in advance of its forthcoming album "What Happens After," to be released in late April via the label Color Station. For fans of retro-80's aesthetics mixed with danceable but moody powerpop. Catch Laveda before these folks break out.

Laveda play with Free Casino, Charit Way, and Stupid November on Friday, January 10, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; facebook.com/lavedamusic.

