Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

INDIE POP | Rubblebucket 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ
  • PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ

Rubblebucket's music is a stand-out soundscape of artful,psychedelic indie-pop. It's been 10 years since the band's self-titled, nu-Afrobeat album dropped and made noise in the alternative music space. The single "Came Out of a Lady" was featured in the 2013 Joe Swanberg film, "Drinking Buddies"; the band has released a total of 10 albums and has worked with artists like Tune-Yards, Arcade Fire, and Lake Street Drive. As Rubblebucket's songwriting evolves, a reverence for the groove remains integral to its palette. Its discography is at once rhythmically grounded and ethereally playful in attitude—which is deftly communicated on their latest release, "Sun Machine."

Rubblebucket and local supporting act Mikaela Davis will play Wednesday, March 13, 9 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $20-$25. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; rubblebucket.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

The Jane Mutiny @ Record Archive

Gordon Munding, Maria Gillard, Lisa Winter. @ B-Side

RIT Orchestra @ Ingle Auditorium at RIT

RIT Orchestra @ Ingle Auditorium at RIT

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Message to Commissioner Elia about RCSD's future: "Engage us in your decision."

    • Funny how some people trash unions while simultaneously taking advantage of every benefit fought for…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: Dem leaders designate Harris for Council seat

    • Ms. Lewis, if you want to get the media's attention in Rochester, you need to…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: 'We’re better than this': lessons from the Michael Cohen hearing

    • The 62,984,828 individuals who voted for Trump in 2016 clearly demonstrated that they're not better…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    March 6-12, 2019
    Cover Story:
    Power peers
    Advocating for women of color in the arts read more ...

    By Rebecca Rafferty

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.