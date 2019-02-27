Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

INDIE POP | The Accidentals 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ
  • PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ

The Accidentals is a female fronted trio, formed in 2011 after bassist Savannah Buist befriended guitarist Katie Larson at their Michigan high school. With backing by drummer Michael Dause, the band mixes pop with folk, blues, rock, and country. The Accidentals have songs ranging from languid ballads to more buoyant sway-a-longs. The band uses traditional folk instrumentation to create a fresh take on pop rock, which is evident on its latest studio album "Odyssey," from 2017. The Accidentals deliver catchy pop melodies and meaningful, existential lyrics with passion and a carefree attitude.

The Accidentals will perform on Thursday, February 28, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $15-$18. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; theaccidentalsmusic.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5

Omega Male Select Gospel Choir @ City Hall Atrium

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers, Troegs Nugget Nectar @ Record Archive

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers, Troegs Nugget Nectar @ Record Archive

Nate Michaels @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Blackface, photographs, and America's racism

  • Re: Blackface, photographs, and America's racism

    • We had a black president for 8 years , and thousands of blacks in office…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 26, 2019

  • Re: Parkinson's, cannabis, and hope

    • After my Parkinsons Disease diagnosis, i was on Carbidopa and Pramipexole for two years, as…

    • Posted by Shelley88512892
    • on February 25, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 27- 5, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Whirling hurling
    The Irish sport takes root in Rochester read more ...

    By Brian Gordon

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.