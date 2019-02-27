INDIE POP | The Accidentals 

The Accidentals is a female fronted trio, formed in 2011 after bassist Savannah Buist befriended guitarist Katie Larson at their Michigan high school. With backing by drummer Michael Dause, the band mixes pop with folk, blues, rock, and country. The Accidentals have songs ranging from languid ballads to more buoyant sway-a-longs. The band uses traditional folk instrumentation to create a fresh take on pop rock, which is evident on its latest studio album "Odyssey," from 2017. The Accidentals deliver catchy pop melodies and meaningful, existential lyrics with passion and a carefree attitude.

The Accidentals will perform on Thursday, February 28, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $15-$18. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; theaccidentalsmusic.com.