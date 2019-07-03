INDIE ROCK | And The Kids 

And The Kids is a vibrant, dreamy reflection of the human experience in life and death. Formed in 2011 by guitarist-vocalist Hannah Mohan and drummer Rebecca Lasaponaro, the Northampton, Massachusetts band added synth-percussionist Megan Miller and bassist Taliana Katz over the years. Similar to Kalmia Traver of Rubblebucket, Mohan has a scratchy alto voice that jumps from high to low with jolting versatility, accompanied by lush vocal harmonies, crashing cymbals, and sparkling guitar timbres. A modal mix of pop, shoegaze, indie rock, and new wave, And The Kids emits youthful vibes about grown-up existential crises through a glittery lens.

And The Kids will perform with Anamon and Buffalo Sex Change on Monday, July 8, 9:30 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; andthekids.com.