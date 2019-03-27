Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

INDIE ROCK | BRONCHO 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY POONEH GHANA
  • PHOTO BY POONEH GHANA

BRONCHO's decisively indie-rock spirit reflects something oddly familiar. The band's latest album "Bad Behavior" was released last year, traversing intimate yet eerie sonic terrain.). Articulate songwriting and instrumentation can attract fans of artists like The Strokes or Tame Impala. Since their first release, "Can't Get Past the Lips" in 2011, the Tulsa, Oklahoma outfit's music has been featured on television, including HBO's "Girls" and Cartoon Network. A self-described blue-collar band, BRONCHO broadcasts a discernible Midwestern grit that's indelibly American rock music. This is the type of band I dream of seeing at Bug Jar.

With support from the Montreal group Lemongrab and local band Fuzzrod, BRONCHO headlines Wednesday, April 3, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $12-$15. 454-2966. bugjar.com; broncho.tv.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
31 Mon
1 Tue
2

Live from Hochstein: Antara Winds @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Sirsy @ Record Archive

Cotton Toe Three @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

March 27- 2, 2019
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.