INDIE ROCK | BRONCHO 

BRONCHO's decisively indie-rock spirit reflects something oddly familiar. The band's latest album "Bad Behavior" was released last year, traversing intimate yet eerie sonic terrain.). Articulate songwriting and instrumentation can attract fans of artists like The Strokes or Tame Impala. Since their first release, "Can't Get Past the Lips" in 2011, the Tulsa, Oklahoma outfit's music has been featured on television, including HBO's "Girls" and Cartoon Network. A self-described blue-collar band, BRONCHO broadcasts a discernible Midwestern grit that's indelibly American rock music. This is the type of band I dream of seeing at Bug Jar.

With support from the Montreal group Lemongrab and local band Fuzzrod, BRONCHO headlines Wednesday, April 3, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $12-$15. 454-2966. bugjar.com; broncho.tv.