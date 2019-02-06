INDIE ROCK | Joan of Arc 

Is emo still a thing? If not, I suppose you could file Joan of Arc on the indie rock shelf. Over the course of band's 20-album discography, fans have had ample opportunity to hear the tour-happy Joan of Arc explore the ether in its minimalist/maximalist explorations. The music's too technical to be considered lush, and too lush to be purely experimental.

Joan of Arc plays with Taking Meds on Sunday, February 10, 9 p.m.at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10-$12. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; joanofarcband.com