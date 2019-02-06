Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

INDIE ROCK | Joan of Arc 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY EVAN JENKINS
  • PHOTO BY EVAN JENKINS

Is emo still a thing? If not, I suppose you could file Joan of Arc on the indie rock shelf. Over the course of band's 20-album discography, fans have had ample opportunity to hear the tour-happy Joan of Arc explore the ether in its minimalist/maximalist explorations. The music's too technical to be considered lush, and too lush to be purely experimental.

Joan of Arc plays with Taking Meds on Sunday, February 10, 9 p.m.at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10-$12. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; joanofarcband.com

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12
Significant Other @ Record Archive

Significant Other @ Record Archive

Blues & Roots Night @ B-Side

Eastman School Symphony Orchestra @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

February 6-12, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Perfect Fifths
Fivebyfive brings fresh sounds to Rochester’s classical scene read more ...

By David Raymond

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.