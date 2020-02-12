Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 12, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE ROCK | Longwave 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY OMAR KASRAWI
  • PHOTO BY OMAR KASRAWI

Though I haven't pressed The Demos or The Stedwells directly, it's safe to say that Longwave is an influence to their sounds in no small degree. All three bands boast swirling vocals and create a hypnotic euphoria with their music. Lineup issues have plagued Longwave to some degree, but the Brooklyn-based band (by way of Rochester) keeps moving forward with their latest album, "If We Ever Live Forever," offering atmospheric indie pop-rock with an amped-up crush. It'll take you away.

Longwave plays with The Demos and The Stedwells, on Tuesday, February 18, 8:30 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; longwavetheband.com.

