INDIE ROCK | Longwave 

Though I haven't pressed The Demos or The Stedwells directly, it's safe to say that Longwave is an influence to their sounds in no small degree. All three bands boast swirling vocals and create a hypnotic euphoria with their music. Lineup issues have plagued Longwave to some degree, but the Brooklyn-based band (by way of Rochester) keeps moving forward with their latest album, "If We Ever Live Forever," offering atmospheric indie pop-rock with an amped-up crush. It'll take you away.

