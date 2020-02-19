Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 19, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE ROCK | Mikaela Davis and Southern Star 

What songstress Julia Nunes has done for the ukulele, Mikaela Davis has done for the harp. She's brought it to the forefront, sore back notwithstanding. But don't let the instrument's heavenly twist or the gentle plea in her voice soften the blow of her genre-bending, funky psychedelia. She and her band Southern Star have even gone and tackled the Dead and breathed life into that catalog. In the broadest sense of the word, Davis is a pop artist, in the middle of a twilight indie rock scene. She frequently shuns standard rhyme schemes and chordal patterns, resulting in something vastly more beautiful than your stock pop-and-sparkle, Exquisitely beautiful, even narcotic music. More please.

Mikaela Davis and Southern Star play Thursday, February 20, 6 p.m. at Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street. Free. 244-1210. recordarchive.com; mikaeladavis.com

