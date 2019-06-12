INDIE ROCK | Muler 

Every now and again, Rochester's Muler pokes its head out to prove there are plenty of arrows left in their indie quiver. Muler, in essence, possesses a sound that's more than just "indie," but that's the only term that comes close, without having to dismantle your record collection. The band encompasses the dynamic push-and-pull of the serious guitar drive, along with a frenetic, urgent vocal presence. The music's thick and powerful and keen.

