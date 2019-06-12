Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 12, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE ROCK | Muler 

PHOTO BY JASON WILDER
Every now and again, Rochester's Muler pokes its head out to prove there are plenty of arrows left in their indie quiver. Muler, in essence, possesses a sound that's more than just "indie," but that's the only term that comes close, without having to dismantle your record collection. The band encompasses the dynamic push-and-pull of the serious guitar drive, along with a frenetic, urgent vocal presence. The music's thick and powerful and keen.

Muler, Shep Treasure, and Ian Downey Is Famous play Friday, June 14, 9 p.m. at The Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8. Ages 21 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; mulerband.com.

