INDIE ROCK| Stolen Jars 

The Brooklyn indie rockers of Stolen Jars are as meditative as they are catchy. It's no wonder their music has wandered its way into iPad ads and Disney movies. Beyond their commercial success, Stolen Jars — made up of guitars, bass, drums and keys, as well as two lead singers — is still working hard on the tour circuit. The band's most recent album, "A Reminder," was engineered by Deerhoof's recording engineer Eli Crews, which might help explain some of the parallels.

Stolen Jars play with EMDR and Shep Treasure on Monday, September 9, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. Ages 18 and over. $8 advance; over 21, $10 door; under 21, $12 door. 454-2966. bugjar.com; stolenjars.com.