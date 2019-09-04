Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE ROCK| Stolen Jars 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TONJE THILESEN
  • PHOTO BY TONJE THILESEN

The Brooklyn indie rockers of Stolen Jars are as meditative as they are catchy. It's no wonder their music has wandered its way into iPad ads and Disney movies. Beyond their commercial success, Stolen Jars — made up of guitars, bass, drums and keys, as well as two lead singers — is still working hard on the tour circuit. The band's most recent album, "A Reminder," was engineered by Deerhoof's recording engineer Eli Crews, which might help explain some of the parallels.

Stolen Jars play with EMDR and Shep Treasure on Monday, September 9, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. Ages 18 and over. $8 advance; over 21, $10 door; under 21, $12 door. 454-2966. bugjar.com; stolenjars.com.

This Week's Issue

September 4-10, 2019
Fringe Festival Guide 2019
The eighth annual Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 10, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch of 12 days. This year’s theme is “Leap A Little,” with organizers encouraging audiences to get out of their comfort zones, whether that be the kinds of art you show up to take in, or the new-to-you cultural venues around the city. read more ...

