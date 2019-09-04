Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE SINGER-SONGWRITER| Josh Netsky 

Josh Netsky has been a staple of the Rochester music scene for the better part of a decade. With the widespread success of his band Maybird, Netsky has been industriously writing, recording and touring, splitting time between Upstate NY and Brooklyn. As well as being the lead singer and primary songwriter of Maybird, Netsky has made several solo albums, with songs that range in style from psychedelic to indie rock to Americana, and everything in between. In a rare and long awaited event, Netsky will be performing solo this Sunday.

Josh Netsky plays on Sunday, September 8, 5 p.m. at The Daily Refresher, 293 Alexander Street. Free. 360-4627. thedailyrefresher.com; facebook.com/joshnetskymusic.

