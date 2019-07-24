INDIGENOUS | Indigenous Music & Arts Festival 

Ganondagan's annual Native American Dance & Music Festival has been rebranded this year as the Indigenous Music & Arts Festival. And though the musical aspects are emphasized, the festival will still feature traditional Iroquois social dancing and arts demos, storytelling, the Hodinösö:ni Juried Art show and Native American art market, indigenous food, guided trail walks, and more. This year's festival sees the return of Soh Daiko, a group of Japanese taiko drummers established in New York City in 1979. The percussion-heavy group has adapted existing compositions from the Shinto musical tradition, incorporating bamboo flutes, brass bells, conch shells, gongs, African shekere, and Tahitian toere, as well as elements of choreography. Making its festival debut this year is the culturally diverse American roots group Freightrain (pictured), led by songwriter –bassist Robert "Freightrain" Parker. The band won the 2018 Indigenous Music Award Best Blues Album, and Parker was the first Native American to be inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Ganondagan's Indigenous Music & Arts Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Victor Fireman's Field, off Maple Avenue in Victor. Admission is free to Friends of Ganondagan members and ages 2 and younger, $10 general admission ($15 two-day pass); various discounts for seniors, children, and others. 924-5848. ganondagan.org; freightrainband.com.