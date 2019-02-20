Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Art

Institutions to honor Frederick Douglass legacy 

By
A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass fabricated by artist Olivia Kim. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass fabricated by artist Olivia Kim.

Marking 200 years since Frederick Douglass's birth, 2018 was a year full of commemorations of his life and legacy. But celebrations of the abolitionist and orator, who lived in Rochester for 25 years, continue into 2019. Today, on the 124th anniversary of Douglass's death, a handful of Rochester institutions have announced a joint partnership to honor his life and legacy. The Memorial Art Gallery, St. John Fisher College, and the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commemoration Committee have planned a series of Douglass-related events and exhibitions for the coming months.

Related Rochester organizations come together for Year of Douglass
Rochester organizations come together for Year of Douglass
By Jake Clapp
Culture

MAG will display a monument of Douglass, adding to the 12 monuments at Rochester sites with historical connections to him. The statue, created by artist Olivia Kim, will be on view at MAG simultaneously with the gallery's new exhibit, "Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass," a 10-screen film installation by media artist Isaac Julien that was commissioned by the gallery. MAG director Jonathan Binstock says the media artwork is Julien's "meditation on the life, words, and actions of Douglass." The monument and installation will be on display from March 3 to May 12.

Related Douglass statues coming to Rochester streets
Douglass statues coming to Rochester streets
The fact of Frederick Douglass's presence will always be a part of Rochester, and now a set of life-sized statues will bring his physical representation to contemporary city streets.
By Jake Clapp
News

And on April 17, at 7 p.m., the partner organizations will host a community conversation about Douglass and his legacy, public art, and how the Douglass's ideas resonate in today’s world. The conversation is open to the public and will take place at MAG.

A companion website for the Re-Energizing the Legacy of Frederick Douglass project is at douglasstour.com, and includes a self-guided walking or driving tour map, biographical info, and more resources.

Related Douglass descendants moving legacy project to Rochester
Douglass descendants moving legacy project to Rochester
The Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, a nonprofit committed to carrying out the legacy of Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, will leave its base in Atlanta and move to Rochester.
News
Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

More Art »

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Art

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.