October 02, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

INSTRUMENTAL FOLK | William Tyler 

William Tyler is known as a former member of Lambchop and Silver Jews, but he also performs solo instrumental music that evokes inward and outward reflection. Released in January, Tyler's latest album "Goes West" demonstrates a cerebral shift in his playing, from electric to acoustic guitar — though electric instrumentation still enriches the music. Tyler performs with mesmerizing intimacy, similar to Nick Drake, weaving textures of folk, pop, country, and indie rock into an atmospheric whirlwind.

William Tyler will perform with opener Mikaela Davis on Thursday, October 3, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $15. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; williamtyler.net.

