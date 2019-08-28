International food round-up 

Rochester colleges and universities are home to an array of talented, passionate, and dedicated students – many of whom are international. And so this list of restaurants and markets, from the Caribbean to Middle Eastern, is especially for friends who said goodbye to their countries to study here. It's not a comprehensive list, but whether you're looking for a small taste of home, or you're a U.S. student looking to try some unfamiliar cuisine, here are some places you can go.

1330 Mount Hope Avenue; akwaabarestaurants.com; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Mondays.

Food that is halal and ready to order.

Kamara's

777 South Plymouth Avenue; facebook.com/pg/Kamaras-African-Restaurant; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Delicious, authentic African dishes.

Addis Ababa

752 S Goodman Street; addisababaroc.com; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Monday.

Family-owned, family-run.

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant

1657 Mt Hope Avenue; abyssiniarochester.com; 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Monday.

Classic Ethiopian fare.

Zemeta Ethiopian Restaurant

1009 South Clinton Avenue; facebook.com/gzem14620; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., closed Sunday.

Reasonably priced, authentic.

522 E Main Street; eatatpeppapot.com; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Monday.

Traditional Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine.

This Is It

211 Genesee Street; facebook.com/pg/This-Is-It; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Three words: Jamaican soul food.

D'Mangu's

154 Genesee Street; dmangu.com; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

A family restaurant featuring Dominican food.

Caribbean Heritage Restaurant

719 South Plymouth Avenue; caribbeanheritage.net; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Monday and Sunday.

A complete Caribbean experience.

Reggae Jamaica Restaurant and Bakery

1485 Dewey Avenue; facebook.com/ReggaeJamaicaRestaurant; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Two words: Jerk chicken.

The King and I

1455 East Henrietta Road; thekingandithaicuisine.com; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Thai dishes, spiced to order.

Han Noodle Bar

687 Monroe Avenue; hannoodlebar.com/our-location; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lo mein. Stir-fry. Pho. Wonton.

Tandoor of India (Henrietta)

376 Jefferson Rd; tandoorofindiarochester.com; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.

Dining, delivery, and takeout options.

Amaya

1900 S Clinton Ave; amayaindiancuisine.com; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Monday.

Fresh ingredients only; no preservatives.

SEA Restaurant

1675 Mount Hope Avenue; facebook.com/SEARestaurantROC; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Noodle bowls for days.

Dac Hoa

230 Monroe Avenue; places.singleplatform.com/dac-hoa/menu?ref=google; 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Vietnamese offerings.

Nepali Kitchen

3047 West Henrietta Road; nepalikitchenrochester.com; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Monday.

Traditional Nepali dishes.

Naan-Tastic

100 Marketplace Drive; naan-tastic.com; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Reimagined Indian food, inspired by family recipes.

India House

998 South Clinton Avenue; indiahouse.com; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Offers a daily lunch buffet.

Flavors of Asia

831 South Clinton Avenue; flavorsofasia.weebly.com; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday closed Monday.

A mix of Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese offerings.

Sinbad's

719 Park Avenue; mysinbads.com; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Classic Mediterranean offerings – think pitas and kebabs.

As Evi Turkish Cuisine & Halal Restaurant

315 East Ridge Road; facebook.com/asevirochester; 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.

In so many words: a Kebab house.

Aladdin's Natural Eatery

646 Monroe Avenue; myladdins.com; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A reliable go-to.

Cafe 35

400 Jefferson Road; cafe35roc.com; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

A tasty Turkish place (that also has Belgian waffles).

Sultan Lebanese Cuisine & Bakery

1659 Mount Hope Avenue; sultanlebanesecuisinebakery.com; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.daily.

Shawarma and flatbreads.

Chortke

352 North Goodman Street; facebook.com/Chortkehouseofkabob; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Persian flavors in the Village Gate.

Juan & Maria's Empanada Stop

280 North Union Street; juanandmarias.com; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Endless empanadas inside the public market.

Los Gallos Mexican Taqueria

2700 West Ridge Road; losgallosmexgrill.net; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Puebla native-owned eatery.

El Cuchifrito Restaurant and Lounge

1733 Norton Street; facebook.com/elcuchifritorestaurantandlounge; 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.

Newly opened, with authentic Puerto Rican fare.

International Food Market

2439, 376 Jefferson Road; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Anything and everything you can imagine.

Halal Market & Meats

377 East Ridge Road; halalmarketandmeats.com; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Provides halal-certified meats, poultry and groceries

D&L Groceries

1005 Genesee Street.; dlgroceries.com; 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Caribbean, African, and Central American groceries and meals.

Asia Food Market

1885 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road; asiafoodmkt.com; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Also offers quick prepared meals and dim sum.