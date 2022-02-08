Isaiah makes his own way on 2021 pop-R&B singles 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

There seems to be a typical format for the majority of the songs gracing the Billboard Hot 100 chart. From country to hip-hop to rock ‘n’ roll, popular songs tend to overdo the auto-tune, have a monotonous delivery, and little to separate one artist from the next.It can be hard to find artists who still focus on organic vocal sounds and somewhat unorthodox structures, while still meeting the industry standards.Rochester singer-songwriter and producer Isaiah Franchuk, aka Isaiah, has managed to keep up with the times by infusing his own distinct flavor into his music. It’s obvious that there are some ear-catching vocal enhancements in his songs, but they’re artfully done. Hints of faint echo and reverb can be heard in songs such as “LBMA pt.2,” “Rare,” and “Meant nothing,” which were all released on major streaming platforms in 2021.Isaiah’s lyrics depict an open-hearted, if vulnerable man who falls in love effortlessly, but tends to be indecisive with his emotions at times. He self-produces his songs, laying down more live instrumentation as opposed to digitally produced beats, and relying less on technologically-enhanced vocal tuning.Isaiah’s 2021 singles demonstrate he isn’t afraid to take risks and to buck standard pop song convention when it comes to studio production, and if the music is any indication, it should pay off for him moving forward.