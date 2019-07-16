It's getting hot in here 

Right now, it's 90 degrees in Rochester, but it feels like 92 degrees, according to the National Weather service. And later this week, temperatures are supposed to rise to about 95 degrees, with humidity levels that will make it feel close to 110 degrees.
It's summer in Rochester, and some days get hot. But when temperatures and humidity get above a certain point, the weather poses serious risks for children, the elderly, people with cardiovascular conditions, and people who have to perform strenuous work outdoors or in uncooled environments. The National Weather Service developed the heat index
— a calculation that uses temperature, humidity, and whether it's sunny to quantify what it really feels like outside — to help people know when hot weather is dangerous.
The Union of Concerned Scientists, an environmentally minded think tank, released a report today
that says climate change is going to lead to more days where the heat index is dangerously high. Researchers looked at every county in the US, and the trend will affect all of them, the report says. They projected midcentury and late-century increases based on three different scenarios of action to cut global emissions of climate altering gases:
- A no-action scenario, where emissions continue to rise, leading to an 8 degree increase in global average temperatures;
- A slow-action scenario, where emissions increase before they start to decrease midcentury, and where global average temperatures increase by 4.3 degrees;
- A rapid-action scenario where, in line with the 2015 Paris agreement, emissions are cut aggressively and global average temperatures rise by 3.6 degrees.
Between 1971 and 2000, Monroe County experienced an average eight days a year where the heat index surpassed 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The researchers project that
by midcentury, a period they define as 2036–2065, the county would see:
- 39 days a year where the heat index exceeds 90 degrees if no action is taken on climate change. Of those days, 12 would exceed 100 degrees on the index.
- 29 days a year where the heat index exceeds 90 degrees if there's slow action on climate change. Of those days, six would exceed 100 degrees on the index.
The numbers are even more drastic in the late century, which the report defines as the period from 2070 to 2099. Researchers project that Monroe County would see:
- 71 days a year where the heat index exceeds 90 degrees if no action is taken on climate change. Of those, 32 would would exceed 100 degrees on the index, 19 would exceed 105 degrees on the index, and 2 would have "an off-the-charts heat index."
- 38 days a year where the heat index exceeds 90 degrees if slow action is taken on climate change. Of those, 9 would would exceed 100 degrees on the index and three would exceed 105 degrees on the index.
The rapid-action projections are the same for midcentury and late century: Monroe County would experience 31 days a year where the heat index exceeds 90 degrees, six of which would exceed 100 degrees on the index.
The increases are substantial under any of the scenarios, and they'll have wide-ranging implications, all of which are likely to play out in Monroe County. For example, hotter days will likely drive up energy use and household energy costs, thanks to air conditioning.
Extreme heat is also a socioeconomic issue. While many people will be able to find relief in air conditioned homes, many others can't afford to buy and run AC units. Fans only get you so far when it's 95 and muggy, and those conditions can lead to dehydration and heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.