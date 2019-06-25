It's primary day, and polls are open 

As of noon, registered Democrats in the City of Rochester and some suburban election districts can head to their polling places and vote.
There are Democratic primaries for all City Council district seats, as well as two City Court seats. On the city school board, 10 Democrats are vying for four seats.
Democrats also have primaries in for the County Legislature's 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th, and 27th District seats, all of which are anchored in different parts of the city though some include suburban areas, too. Democrats in parts of Henrietta and Pittsford can vote in the primary for the County Legislature's 13th District seat.
Registered Independence Party voters have a few primaries they can vote in, but the most notable contest is the one between Republican Cheryl Dinolfo and Democrat Adam Bello, who are both trying to secure the party's line for the general election ballot. Both got permission from party leaders to run on the Independence line.
To check whether you can vote in a primary, who's on your ballot, and where you go to vote, use the county's voter information tool.
CITY's coverage of candidates is available by clicking the following links:
City Council races
City school board, County Legislature, and county executive races
City Court races