February 26, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAM BAND | Dopapod 

PHOTO PROVIDED
  PHOTO PROVIDED

Known for its use of palindromes, the Brooklyn-based electro-funk quartet Dopapod is touring behind the release of its newest album, "Emit Time." Formed at Berklee College of Music in 2007, the band took a restorative hiatus in 2018 and is now back in full effect. Delivering an easy-going jam band vibe, Dopapod keeps the energy pulsing with a plethora of electronic synth timbres. Playing a groovy blend of funk, rock, pop, and psychedelia, the band creates video game-esque landscapes with heavy synths, arpeggiated guitar hooks, and shimmering vocal harmonies. Bilingual lyrics add a refreshing breadth to the vocals, while the instruments ping-pong between dense and spacious song sections.

Dopapod will perform on Saturday, February 29, 8 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $18. All ages. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; dopapod.com.

