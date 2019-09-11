JAM BAND-JAZZ | John Medeski's Mad Skillet 

If you thought you heard some NOLA sizzlin' in John Medeski's Mad Skillet, you'd be right. One-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, the wild keyboardist shoehorns some Big Easy guns – saxophonist Kirk Joseph and drummer Terence Higgins, both from Dirty Dozen Brass Band – into this side project. See? I told ya. The band jams both tight and bright. Of course, comparisons will be made between the two Medeski projects, but who wants to hear the same thing twice? That's like eating leftovers. Mad Skillet is fresh. It still has that new band smell.

John Medeski's Mad Skillet plays Thursday, September 12, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue, 8 p.m. $30 advance; $40 door. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; johnmedeski.com.