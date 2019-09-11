Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 11, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAM BAND-JAZZ | John Medeski's Mad Skillet 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARC PAGANI
  • PHOTO BY MARC PAGANI

If you thought you heard some NOLA sizzlin' in John Medeski's Mad Skillet, you'd be right. One-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, the wild keyboardist shoehorns some Big Easy guns – saxophonist Kirk Joseph and drummer Terence Higgins, both from Dirty Dozen Brass Band – into this side project. See? I told ya. The band jams both tight and bright. Of course, comparisons will be made between the two Medeski projects, but who wants to hear the same thing twice? That's like eating leftovers. Mad Skillet is fresh. It still has that new band smell.

John Medeski's Mad Skillet plays Thursday, September 12, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue, 8 p.m. $30 advance; $40 door. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; johnmedeski.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17

Ward Hayden & The Outliers @ Record Archive

Teressa Wilcox & Herb Hines @ B-Side

In Remembrance: A Tribute to Courage, Heroism, & Hope for the Future @ Hatch Hall

Guest composer & violinist Maria Newman....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Rochester Fringe Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

September 11-17, 2019
Cover Story:
Three Green candidates think they can win
You might have assumed that the competition for the seats on City Council was locked up in the Democratic Primary in June. Rochester’s such a heavily Democratic city that the party’s primaries are considered the real election. But Green Party candidates Alex White, Chris Edes, and David Sutliff-Atias strongly disagree. White in particular bristles at the idea that he’s running as a third-party candidate. read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.