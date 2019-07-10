JAM BAND | LITZ 

Performing classic blues-rock covers and equally tantalizing jam-funk originals, LITZ has been shaking things up since 2013. Based in Maryland, the band consists of the two Litz brothers — Austin and Logan, on keys and bass, respectively — as well as guitarist Pat Shine and drummer Nick Thrasher. The band has celebrated more than a dozen releases over the years, including its newest album, "Rocket No. 9." Austin Litz sings in a scratchy and airy baritone voice like Tom Waits, but with a slightly more theatrical vibrato and clarity. With crystalline lyrics about love and partying, LITZ jams together funk, big band, alternative rock, swing-jazz, and blues for a danceable experience.

LITZ will perform the Lettuce after-party on Thursday, July 11, 10 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $5. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; LITZmusic.com.