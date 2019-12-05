Jamie Romeo will run for county clerk 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Assembly member Jamie Romeo isn't seeking re-election to her seat and will run for county clerk instead.

State Assembly member Jamie Romeo won't seek re-election in 2020 and instead will seek the Democratic Party's nomination to run for Monroe County clerk.The seat will be vacant since Adam Bello was just elected County Executive.Romeo, a Democrat from Irondequoit, was elected to the Assembly for the first time a year ago. That 136th Assembly District seat was previously held by Joe Morelle who was elected to the 25th Congressional District spot last year.In a statement on Thursday night, Romeo said that she believes that county government can have a profoundly positive impact on our community."“With a strong partnership with the incoming Bello Administration, I believe the Clerk’s office must be a key component to seeing the transformational change our community has demanded” at the county office building, she said in the statement.Romeo also said she looks forward to sharing her vision with Democratic Committee members and voters in the coming months.In November, Bello became the first Democrat in decades to be elected Monroe County Executive. Republicans still have a slight edge on the county legislature.