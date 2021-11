Ithaca musician Janet Batch brings small-town songs to Abilene for CD release show 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KIRA FRITSKY-RANDOLPH

Singer-songwriter plays the Rochester CD release show for her new album, "You Be the Wolf" on Nov. 4 at Abilene Bar & Lounge.

With her twangy voice and songs of working-class life, you might think that Janet Batch hails from the Blue Ridge Mountains or the hollers of Kentucky. But the Ithaca-based singer-songwriter actually grew up on a dairy farm in the small town of Litchfield, just southeast of Utica.A landscape gardener by day, Batch similarly mines the fertile terrain of upstate New York for lyrical inspiration. In between recording sessions, she came up with “Sara Anne,” a tale inspired by Sara Anne Wood, the 12-year-old girl who disappeared in 1993 and has never been found.“She lived just a few miles away from me and was just a couple of years younger, but I didn’t know her personally,” Batch said. “Writing that song was just a crazy journey of my own adolescence, and how her disappearance had just woven itself through my entire life, and how in college I would think about her. And how unsettling it is that she has not been found.”Likewise, “Lovetta” was named after a childhood neighbor who tried to commit suicide in the mid-1980s. “I didn’t understand it at all as a kid, so I just made up a story about it. It’s not real, though there are some factual details in it,” she said.It’s that ability to draw from those real-life details to create poignant narratives that has helped Batch’s songwriting continue to evolve.“Everybody’s got, even in their own histories or family, stories that with just a little bit of sparkle could be a great song,” Batch said. “Just add a little bit of glitter and you’ve got it.”Batch released her second album, “You Be the Wolf,” last week; she plays a CD release show on Nov. 4 at Abilene Bar & Lounge.Stylstically, the new album is wide-ranging, including everything from country stompers and waltzes to atmospheric, Mazzy Star-esque ballads and plenty of story songs. “You Be the Wolf”is also a marked improvement — sonically, musically, and vocally — from her debut, 2017’s “A Good Woman Is Hard to Find.”“I think my lyric writing is better, my musicianship is growing, and it’s more well-rounded than before,” Batch said.Recorded in two sessions in Nov. 2019 and Feb 2020 at Sunwood Recording in Trumansburg, the new album showcases Batch’s band, the Four-Bangers — drummer-keyboardist and Sunwood owner Chris Ploss, guitarist Sid Green and bassist Mike Brando — with guest contributions from guitarist Jason Shegogue and fiddler Sam Schmidt.Janet Batch and the Four-Bangers will play a CD release show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $7 advance, $12 day of show. 585-232-3230. abilene.showare.com