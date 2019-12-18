Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Andy Calabrese and Chet Catallo 

It wasn't exactly hard bop, but a lot of jazz fans couldn't help turning up the volume when Spyro Gyra's "Shaker Song" or "Morning Dance" came on theradio in the 1980s. Guitarist Chet Catallo was an original member of the group and a writer of some of its tunes. Since then, Catallo has branched out beyond fusion, incorporating elements of blues, jazz, R&B and Latin music into his repertoire. At Via Girasole, he'll be in a duo with keyboardist Andy Calabrese, who has enhanced the music of Aretha Franklin, Russell Thompkins Jr., and Felix Cavaliere, among others.

Chet Catallo and Andy Calabrese perform Saturday, December 21, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. Reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. winebarinpittsfordny.com; chetcatallo.com; andycalabrese.com.

