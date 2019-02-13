Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 13, 2019

JAZZ | Banjo Juice Jazz Band 

PHOTO BY YVONNE GAN
  • PHOTO BY YVONNE GAN

With instrumentation that includes clarinet, trumpet, and sousaphone, Banjo Juice Jazz Band sounds like a bunch of Dixieland dandies on the mischievous make. Clammering calamity collides on stage a la Django, with a rhythmic sweetness that is the music's claim. This is another Tyler Westcott joint, so you know it's gonna be good with a capital F – straight outta Preservation Hall. I dare you to sit still, I dare you.

Banjo Juice Jazz Band plays Friday, February 15, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/banjojuicejazzband.

