JAZZ | Bob Sneider 

No one represents the Rochester jazz scene more than guitarist Bob Sneider. He's led the jam sessions at the Rochester International Jazz Festival for almost 20 years, sharing the stage with luminaries like Wynton Marsalis and Eric Alexander. With a style recalling Grant Green and Barney Kessel, he's toured with Chuck Mangione and accompanied stars like Joey DeFrancesco, Nat Adderley, and many more. Over the past two decades, Sneider has recorded excellent albums with Jhis brother John Sneider, Joe Locke, Gary Versace, and others. If he lived in New York City, Bob Sneider would be regarded as one of the great guitarists of his generation.

Bob Sneider performs Saturday, February 15, 7 to 10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum; reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. viagirasole.com; bobsneider.net.