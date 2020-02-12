Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 12, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Bob Sneider 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

No one represents the Rochester jazz scene more than guitarist Bob Sneider. He's led the jam sessions at the Rochester International Jazz Festival for almost 20 years, sharing the stage with luminaries like Wynton Marsalis and Eric Alexander. With a style recalling Grant Green and Barney Kessel, he's toured with Chuck Mangione and accompanied stars like Joey DeFrancesco, Nat Adderley, and many more. Over the past two decades, Sneider has recorded excellent albums with Jhis brother John Sneider, Joe Locke, Gary Versace, and others. If he lived in New York City, Bob Sneider would be regarded as one of the great guitarists of his generation.

Bob Sneider performs Saturday, February 15, 7 to 10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum; reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. viagirasole.com; bobsneider.net.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18

Alex Goettel @ B-Side

Autumn In Halifax @ Record Archive

Hanna PK Trio @ 80W

Hanna PK Trio @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 12-18, 2020
Cover Story:
Love languages
read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.