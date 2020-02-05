JAZZ | Charles Pillow 

Woodwind player Charles Pillow is a professor at the Eastman School of Music, but that doesn't mean he's traded the stage for academia. A top session musician, Pillow has recorded with Donald Fagan, Paul Simon, Jay-Z, and many others. On the jazz side, he's worked with Ron Carter, Michael Brecker and John Scofield. The first time I saw him, he was in a Broadway pit band playing one instrument after another. At Hatch Hall, he'll be joined by fellow Eastman faculty members, drummer Rich Thompson and bassist Jeff Campbell, in a Sonny Rollins-style chord-less trio. True to the "multi-reedist" label, Pillow will be playing soprano and alto sax, flute, and the uncommon bass flute.

Charles Pillow performs Monday, February 10, 7:30 p.m. at Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs St., $10 (free for UR ID holders, subscribers, and students). 274-3000. eastmantheater.org; charlespillow.com.